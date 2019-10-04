Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CTS by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,286,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,708 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $6,539,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $5,539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 106.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.72%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.