Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $345,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

AHH stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

