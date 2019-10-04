Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 92,358 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,358 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.85% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 2,084.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

STRM remained flat at $$1.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,978. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.