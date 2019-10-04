Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 37,133 Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.47% of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXG opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

