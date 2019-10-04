Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $39.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

