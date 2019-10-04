Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 82,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBAI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 4,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,680. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

