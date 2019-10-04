Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 477.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,288 shares during the period. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its stake in US Well Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 20,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in US Well Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in US Well Services by 164.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in US Well Services in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. US Well Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that US Well Services Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

