Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.22% of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000.

Shares of RWED opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

