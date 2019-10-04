Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $357,000 in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In related news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.