Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $326,000 in Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.69% of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.62.

PowerShares Dynamic OTC Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic OTC Intellidex Index (Index). The Index consists of the United States stocks from each sector identified as having the greatest capital appreciation pursuant to Amex Intellidex Methodology. The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

