Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $292,000 in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 842.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 65,842 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 749,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. Compass Point set a $53.00 price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $821.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.66. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.