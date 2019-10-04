Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) by 215.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.29% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 115,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 607,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 871,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE:JEQ remained flat at $$7.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.