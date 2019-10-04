Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $301,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,844 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 288,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.98. 53,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

