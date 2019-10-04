Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $285,000 Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,928 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Echo Global Logistics worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $600.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

