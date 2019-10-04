Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 15,091 ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short High Yield stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

