Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 70.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,041,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. 3,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $126.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68. The company has a market cap of $734.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.22. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.