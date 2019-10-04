SunTrust Banks Lowers Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Price Target to $20.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNCE. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.63.

CNCE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. 2,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,821. The company has a market cap of $135.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,487.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,098.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 101,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

