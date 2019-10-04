SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,542,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,081,000 after buying an additional 1,300,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,383,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,993,000 after buying an additional 329,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

Shares of STI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 719,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $69.57.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

