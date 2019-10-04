Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 1,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,205. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.