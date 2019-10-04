Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS SNPTF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

