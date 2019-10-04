Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.23

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.23 and last traded at $151.84, with a volume of 2004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.93.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.87.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,663,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 351.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.