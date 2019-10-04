Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.38. Summer Infant shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,360 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

