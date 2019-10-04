SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of SUOPY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

