SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
About SUMCO CORP/ADR
