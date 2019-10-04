Stronghold USD (USDS) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Stronghold USD has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Stronghold USD has a market capitalization of $408,412.00 and $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stronghold USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stronghold.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00191998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.01018488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090324 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Stronghold USD Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg . The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg . Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg . The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

