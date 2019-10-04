Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,185 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 98.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 795.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.00. 1,303,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.