Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,930 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 26,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,128. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.