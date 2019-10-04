Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,455 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 37.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 136,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,589,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,322,000 after acquiring an additional 255,863 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,217,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 60,691 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

GILD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

