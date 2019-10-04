Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $6.40 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 3.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Stryker by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $212.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,240,206. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

