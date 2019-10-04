Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sanofi by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 505,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,684. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

