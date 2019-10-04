Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.00. 836,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.22 and a 200-day moving average of $182.29. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $209.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

