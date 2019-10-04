Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 37.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $79,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.28. 549,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,353. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $36,304,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

