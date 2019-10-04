STM Group’s (STM) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of STM Group (LON:STM) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STM Group stock remained flat at $GBX 43.50 ($0.57) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,593. STM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.26.

Get STM Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.