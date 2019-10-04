Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $22.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 3,698,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.33.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $421,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,620 in the last ninety days. 56.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $7,328,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 16.3% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after buying an additional 313,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.