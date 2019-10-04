Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,491. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2099 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

