Stillwater Investment Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,575,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,040,000 after acquiring an additional 214,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

