Stillwater Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

