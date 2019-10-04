Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $846.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $846.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $833.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.50 million. Stericycle reported sales of $854.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Stericycle stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 613,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,555. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 414,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 70,892 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 52.3% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 220,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,031,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,318,000 after purchasing an additional 278,461 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

