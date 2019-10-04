Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $43.72 million and $15.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Poloniex, IDAX and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.01015339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

