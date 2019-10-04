State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STT. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NYSE STT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.25. 1,598,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,019. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. State Street’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of State Street by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,636,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,149,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

