State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,960 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.