State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 88,477 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,477 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989,718 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Oracle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2,952.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oracle by 37.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 62.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 935,143 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,209. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. 4,650,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,839,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

