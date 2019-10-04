State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 100,425 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

