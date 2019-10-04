State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $47.22 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.38. The stock had a trading volume of 239,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,447. The company has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

