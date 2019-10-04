State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in American Express by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.29. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.