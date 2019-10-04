State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,136 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 201,883 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,106 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 653,860 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 443,966 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

EXC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

