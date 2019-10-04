State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,988 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $5.54 on Thursday, hitting $139.48. 3,026,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,362. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

