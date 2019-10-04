Startcoin (START) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Startcoin has a total market cap of $235,952.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006238 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Startcoin

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

