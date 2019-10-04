Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Position Cut by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,181 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Stars Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,007 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its position in Stars Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 470,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stars Group by 2,311.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 398,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 381,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stars Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,907,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSG opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.53. Stars Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. Stars Group’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stars Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

