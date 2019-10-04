Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Starbucks by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $80,385,000 after purchasing an additional 224,640 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $961,596.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,794 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 260,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.