Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.13

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.01. Stanley Gibbons Group shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 397,317 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

